Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

