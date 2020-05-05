Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,386 shares of company stock worth $13,023,098 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $134.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

