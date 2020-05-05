Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

