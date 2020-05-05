D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $837,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 233,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.75. The stock has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

