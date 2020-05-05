Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,737 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1,368.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Carnival by 40.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

