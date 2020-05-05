Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $8,480,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.