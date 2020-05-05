Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,545,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after buying an additional 230,369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,490.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 178,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,762,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.