4,500 Shares in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 19,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKQ opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

