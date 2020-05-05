GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Cut by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $31,531,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

