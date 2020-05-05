Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at SVB Leerink

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $155.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $157.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,301,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

