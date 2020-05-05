Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIM stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

