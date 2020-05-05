Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 123.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

NYSE SUI opened at $132.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.