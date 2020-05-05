Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 258 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 215.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $145.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.97 and its 200 day moving average is $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,984 shares of company stock worth $15,158,112. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

