Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 279.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 780,005 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 96,566.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 309,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 309,013 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 231,794 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares in the last quarter.

LVHD stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $34.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

