Marathon Oil (MRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

