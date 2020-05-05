Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $175.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $121.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,456,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

