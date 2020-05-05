Greenleaf Trust Sells 82,917 Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,917 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AEGON were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in AEGON by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AEGON by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1735 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEG. BNP Paribas cut shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

