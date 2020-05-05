Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 564 Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,861 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -87.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,722 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,337. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

