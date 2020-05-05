NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 28 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $469.64 on Tuesday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $474.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $402.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.43, for a total transaction of $4,664,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total value of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,684 shares of company stock valued at $45,770,166. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

