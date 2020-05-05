NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1,230.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Longbow Research dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

