Synovus Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,296 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

