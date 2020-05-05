NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 219,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 77,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

