NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $79,000 Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 696,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after buying an additional 280,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 67,050 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 36,052 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,642,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

PHO stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

