Strs Ohio Sells 947 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equifax were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equifax by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.64.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.