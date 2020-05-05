Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

HOLX stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

