UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

UMB Financial stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

