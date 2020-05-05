Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock worth $449,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $325.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

