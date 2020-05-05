Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

