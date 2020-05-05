Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Cut by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,768 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,416,000 after purchasing an additional 264,459 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,998,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,059,000 after purchasing an additional 135,321 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,336.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,288.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 76,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.