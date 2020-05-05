NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

ROKU stock opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.04 and a beta of 1.96. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,393,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,147.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,653,111 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

