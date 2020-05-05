NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 290 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK raised its position in Public Storage by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $181.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.12.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

