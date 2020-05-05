NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 820 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,698,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -134.63 and a beta of 1.08. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

