Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 76,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WYND opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYND. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.01.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

