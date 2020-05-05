NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 227,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 63,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Citigroup lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Realty Income stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

