Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.