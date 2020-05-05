NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Msci were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,726,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Msci by 801.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Msci by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after acquiring an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Msci by 241,923.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

MSCI opened at $321.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.