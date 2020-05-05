NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American States Water were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $22,964,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in American States Water by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 72,960 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American States Water by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

