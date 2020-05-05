NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chemours were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,875,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

In related news, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

