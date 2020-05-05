NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $62,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

NYSE:XEL opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

