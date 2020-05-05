NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 128 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

