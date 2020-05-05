NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,479 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $163.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

