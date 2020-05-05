Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.87 Million Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Timken worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 281.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 282,646 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,323,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

