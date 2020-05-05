Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of SMED opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 million, a P/E ratio of 199.07, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.86.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 958,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 5,068.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

