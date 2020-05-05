Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 329 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEX in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

NYSE IEX opened at $150.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average is $158.42. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

