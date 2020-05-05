Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,652 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Eaton Vance worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

