Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of DXC Technology worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 102.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NYSE:DXC opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

