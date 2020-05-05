Raymond James & Associates Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 55.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000.

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

