Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 18,788 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Teradata worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 467.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 1,300.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.