Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,379 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

NYSE UDR opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

