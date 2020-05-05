Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Brady worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

BRC opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.